SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County is reminding pet owners that they can get low-cost vaccinations and microchips for their pets every third Thursday of the month.

The monthly event is held at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, and VIP Pet Care runs the vaccination clinics. The clinics are from the hours of 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pet owners must check in online through a smartphone.

Pet owners will need to make sure dogs are on leashes and cats are in carriers. Licenses are required for pets over four months old per county regulation, and those can be purchased Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m., with cash or a check for about $15.

Microchips can be purchased for $30.

“A microchip greatly increases the chances your pet will be returned to you when lost,” said Annette Bedsworth, Director of the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. “It just takes a moment to scan, and then we can quickly reunite pets with their families.

Below are the remaining dates.

Thursday, September 22, 3:00pm – 5:00pm​

Thursday, October 20, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Thursday, November 17, 3:00pm​​ – 5:00pm​​

Thursday, December 15, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

For more information about vaccinations and the clinic, visit animalcare.saccounty.gov.