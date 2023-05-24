(KTXL) — All but one member of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted to give themselves a considerable raise Tuesday night.

Like board members of many other California counties, the salaries of the members of the Sacramento County Board is tied to the state-set salary of a Superior Court Judge, which is currently $231,174.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to raise their salary by 36%. This would bring their pay from 55% of what a Superior Court Judge makes, around $127,000, to 75%, around $173,000.

A study commissioned by the board compared the pay for supervisors in 15 different counties that paid similar, lower and higher amounts than Sacramento County, but the majority of the counties that pay their supervisors more are in the Bay Area, where the cost of living is higher than in the Sacramento area.

Of the 15 surveyed counties, the list of which was provided by the board, Sacramento County was on the lower end of the rate paid to its supervisors.

Alameda County, which the survey noted as similar to Sacramento County in size and paid its supervisors the most of the counties surveyed, paid its supervisors 80% of a Superior Court Judge’s salary.

“There’s part of me that wants to support this item but I’m just not going to be able to…” said Supervisor Sue Frost, the only member to vote against the raise. “[G]iven the fact that many of my constituents are suffering from increased inflation and increased prices its difficult to give myself a raise at the same time others are suffering.”