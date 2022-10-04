FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate.

According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the scene, they pronounced Rodrigez deceased.

After the attack, officers found two handmade-made weapons.

Investigators identified the two suspects involved in the attack as Selso E. Orozco Jr., 41, and Mike A. Calderon, 36.

According to the news release, Rodriguez was originally admitted from San Bernadino County on Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. “While incarcerated he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.” He then received life without the possibility of parole for ransom/extortion in 2019.

Orozco was admitted from Sonoma County in 2019 “to serve 23 years for first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, abusing/endangering the health of a child with an enhancement for use of a firearm, possessing/owning a firearm by felon or addict, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Calderon was admitted from Los Angeles County in 2016 “to serve life without parole for first-degree murder and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.”