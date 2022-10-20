SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on August 26, 2019.

The three were traveling in a truck from Antioch to Isleton when they stopped for gas at a gas station, where the defendants were observed in surveillance video pumping gas into a truck and into a container.

Costilla was beaten and stabbed inside of the truck before he was stripped of his clothes and taken to a nearby shed, according to the district attorney. The two then doused Costilla with gasoline, set him on fire and fled the scene.

As firefighters arrived, Costilla was able to get out of the shed and extinguish the flames. Before he died, Costilla was able to identify Guerrero and Chavez Jr. as the perpetrators, the district attorney said.

Law enforcement later located the truck with a bloody shirt inside and Costilla’s jeans in a nearby bush. Hours later, Guerrero and Chavez Jr. were located as they were attempting to flee the area.

Chavez Jr. is facing a maximum of 50 years to life in prison. Guerrero faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Sentencing for both defendants will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18, the district attorney said.