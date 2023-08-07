(FOX40.COM) — An Orangevale man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly attempting to run people over and yelling racial slurs in Rancho Cordova the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received multiple calls around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday about a man in Heron Landing Park attempting to run people over.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man also yelled racial slurs and threatened to “shoot and bomb” people in the park of Middle Eastern descent.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they determined that no one had been injured.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Bias Based Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators identified a suspect, a 33-year-old Orangevale man, who was arrested Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and a violation of a hate crime statute.