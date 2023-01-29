(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to a bar on Madison Avenue. When they arrived on the scene they found a 39-year-old woman was shot in the arm and that the suspect fled the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies began searching for the suspect and later found him inside a car that was located in a residential neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as David Faulkenbery, 34.

Faulkenbery refused to exit the car and deputies reported that he was holding a gun.

According to deputies, Faulkenbery exited the car nearly four hours later and surrendered.

The sheriff’s office said Faulkenbery was then booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on the suspicion of “several felony charges including assault on a person with a semi-automatic firearm and robbery.”