(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021.

On July 23, 2021, a man identified himself as an Amazon delivery service employee and allegedly forced his way into a house. While inside the home, the suspect assaulted a person, according to officials. He was unknown to the victim.

When new leads were developed during the investigation, officials identified a suspect as a 45-year-old man, who they later learned was an employee of a delivery service company contracted through Amazon.

The man is being held in Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing one count of assault with intent to commit rape while in the commission of a burglary, one count of burglary and one count of battery.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.