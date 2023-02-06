(KTXL) — A man was arrested in Grass Valley in January on suspicion of child molestation, according to a statement issued Monday by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said that on Jan. 19, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau arrested Elton Glenn Ward, 49, on 16 counts of lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

The sheriff’s office said that the victims were female and ranged in age from 5 to 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ward was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail and has his bail set at $1,600,000.

The sheriff’s office said that “detectives are concerned there may be additional unreported victims,” and that anyone with information about the case can call the Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-442-4357.