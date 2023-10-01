(FOX40.COM) — A man is refusing to come out of the California Franchise Tax Board building after he broke the building’s windows to gain entry, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency said the government building, 9646 Butterfield Way, was broken into around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities added that during the break-in, the man allegedly assaulted a security guard.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are setting up a command post nearby to deal with the situation.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.