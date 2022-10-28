SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was convicted on Friday for killing his grandfather in 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

In March 2020, Frankie Swanson IV killed his grandfather Frank “Pete” Swanson II, 78, after striking the elderly man in the head with a baseball bat several times, according to DA’s office.

The DA’s office said that Swanson IV moved in with his grandfather in November 2019.

After refusing to take his medication for schizoaffective bipolar disorder and becoming angry over financial matters Swanson IV began smashing items in the house and his grandfather threatened to kick him out of the home, according to DA’s office.

Swanson II’s live-in caregiver went to get a restraining order against Swanson IV and during that time the two men exchanged words and Swanson IV struck his grandfather with the baseball bat.

Swanson IV called 9-1-1 and deputies found Swanson II slumped in the chair and determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

In 2014, Swanson IV also beat his pregnant wife with a wooden table leg while she was holding their other child.

Swanson IV now faces a 16-years-to-life sentence in prison and will appear in court on Nov. 28 for his sentencing.