(KTXL) — A jury convicted a man in the killing of two homeless women in separate attacks years ago, one in Sacramento County and another in Yolo County, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Trevaun Turney, 29, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of the two women, the DA said in a news release.

Maria Aguilera, an unhoused woman, was found dead on March 9, 2019, inside a canvas wagon in Sacramento. The DA said she was bludgeoned to death and found naked from the waist down.

An investigation led to no suspects.

Almost two years later, Colleen Paolinelli, another unhoused woman, was found dead at a West Sacramento bus stop in the same manner.

This time, surveillance video showed someone stopping at the bus stop on multiple occasions around the time she was last seen alive.

The video also showed the person making striking motions while at the bus stop. The investigation at the time did not lead to any suspects.

It wasn’t until Nov. 16, 2021, when Sacramento Police saw a West Sacramento Police bulletin connected to Paolinelli’s killing that a suspect was identified.

Sacramento Police reportedly recognized the description and surveillance video photos on the bulletin as Trevaun Turney.

West Sacramento Police arrested Turney eight days later when he admitted to being the person in the 2021 surveillance video.

DNA taken from Turney by Sacramento Police connected him to the killing of Aguilera, the DA said.

Turney faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. He will be sentenced on March 29.