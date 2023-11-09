(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that a 58-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his roommate in the torso on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near Woodside Lane East and Sierra Blvd.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began to provide first aid to the victim until emergency personnel arrived and took him to the hospital. The sheriff’s office added that the victim is expected to survive.

The 58-year-old suspect has been arrested and is being held on $75,000 bail, according to officials.