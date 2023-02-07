(KTXL) — A man died in a Rio Linda house fire Tuesday afternoon after a possible family dispute, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the man was barricaded inside the home on Covered Wagon Circle and was found dead inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, an incomplete 911 call was placed, but it was reportedly concerning a family dispute.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led to the fire or the person being barricaded inside.