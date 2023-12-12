(FOX40.COM) — A man died in a solo vehicle collision in Sacramento County on Monday night according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Fire officials told FOX40.com that a van was traveling near Sloughhouse at around 9:40 p.m. when it crashed near Latrobe Road and Stone House Road.

The only person in the van was an adult male who died from the crash.

According to Google Maps, the accident took place about 27 miles east of Sacramento and about 2.5 miles from Rancho Murieta.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.