(FOX40.COM) — A man drove his vehicle through a residence following a pursuit by law enforcement, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s office.

Officials reported that just before 9:30 p.m. deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle, however, the driver failed to stop. The attempted traffic stop led to a chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a residence at 811 Lake Oak Court in Sacramento. The reasons for the incident are unknown but deputies suspect a possible DUI. The suspect is a male driver and deputies say they are actively working to get him out of his vehicle safely.

More details will become available as they are provided.