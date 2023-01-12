Correction: 8:31 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2023

The story has been updated to reflect information provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

(KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man being stabbed in southern Sacramento County on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence along the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive, near Elk Grove Florin Road, and found a man had been fatally stabbed.

The sheriff’s office said that a man they believe is a suspect was detained in a vehicle several blocks away.