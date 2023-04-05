(KTXL) — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an altercation in Carmichael that left one man dead on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before 1 a.m., Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to a call of a man not breathing and as the call began to develop they asked for assistance from the sheriff’s office.

When first responders arrived they located a 60-year-old man lying unconscious at a residence. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that a fight occurred between two men that knew each other following a dispute. Deputies are conducting interviews with people that were inside the home at the time of the fight.

Currently, there are no outstanding suspects.