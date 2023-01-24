(KTXL) — A 52-year-old man who was in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail died on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies reportedly found him unresponsive in his cell around 12:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when deputies checked on him.

First responders arrived and were able to get a pulse back, but the man died hours later at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies had reportedly seen and talked to the man about 10 minutes before he was unresponsive and didn’t notice any problems. According to the sheriff’s office, the man didn’t share his cell with anyone, and there are currently no “suspicious circumstances” related to his death.

The sheriff’s office said he was in custody since Sept. 24, 2022, for assault with a deadly weapon.

There will be an investigation into his death, and the coroner will identify a cause of death.