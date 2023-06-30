(KTXL) — A driver died Friday in Sacramento County while trying to avoid a suspected drunken driver that entered wrong-way traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said a driver began veering into oncoming traffic on River Road around 7:30 p.m., just south of Hood.

One of the drivers on River Road swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on crash, and while he avoided the incoming car, he left the roadway and was killed in that crash.

According to the CHP, the driver who veered into oncoming traffic was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and causing a rash that led to injury or death.