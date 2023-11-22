(FOX40.COM) — A shooting in the northern part of Sacramento County has left one man with a gunshot wound in his chest, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Hillside Boulevard in Foothill Farms, which is an unincorporated community between North Highlands and Citrus Heights.

According to SCSO officials, the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Officials added that the scene is currently very active.

