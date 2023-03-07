(KTXL) — A man was found near a North Highlands gas station with a stun gun probe embedded in his skull on Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

– Video above: Two people dead, two others in critical condition after Sacramento shooting

At around 12:40 a.m., deputies arrived at a gas station in the 5500 block of Hemlock Street for reports of a shooting.

Two shell casings and an expended stun gun cartridge were found at the gas station by deputies, but they were unable to find the victim or the suspect.

A call came in from down the street that two males were talking about a shooting that had recently occurred and deputies located the victim.

The male confirmed that he had been shot at twice and was stunned in the head. He was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.