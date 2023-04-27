(KTXL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday by the Sacramento Sheriff Airport POP for his possible connection to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the arrest of Ryan Kary, law enforcement then searched his home which resulted in the discovery of four stolen guns, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and $3,159 in cash, two catalytic converters and several other stolen items.

Kary is believed by detectives to have committed other unreported thefts. He has since been booked into custody and is facing several felony changes.

Law enforcement are now working to identify victims associated with the stolen items.