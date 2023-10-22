(FOX40.COM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in the arm at a Sacramento County residence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred on the 12000 block of Blake Road in Wilton just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that the victim and suspect “might know each other.”

Deputies added that the residence where this took place is “a bit tucked away,” and that the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

