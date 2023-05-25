(KTXL) — A man was found dead along eastbound Interstate 80 in Sacramento County on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office.

The man’s body was found under the State Route 244 overcrossing near the Madison exit. The incident is being classified as a hit-and-run due to physical evidence.

Law enforcement believe the collision happened in the early morning hours because at around 6:18 a.m. they received reports of the body being found.

This is an ongoing investigation.