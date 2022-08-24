GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — There will be a memorial induction and wreath laying for Officer Harminder Grewal for the one-year anniversary of his passing on Friday, Aug. 26.

The ceremony will be held by the Galt Police Department, at 12 p.m. at the corner of Civic Drive and C Street in Galt. Civic Drive, from Caroline Ave. to C Street will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the memorial.

Grewal was 27 years old when he passed away in a head-on collision while responding to the Caldor Fire.

Grewal was sworn in as a Galt police officer on Feb. 25, 2019, after serving the Modesto and Lodi police departments. He was named Officer of the Year, a member of the Honor Guard, and became treasurer for the Galt Police Officers Association.

According to his family and friends, Grewal lived an example of the American dream, after moving from India as a child he went on to live his dream of becoming an American police officer.