(FOX40.COM) — A memorial sign dedicated to a fallen detective was unveiled in a ceremony in Sacramento County on Monday.

The memorial sign honors Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Detective Vu Nguyen, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007.

The 36-inch by 24-inch dedication sign was installed in the Little Saigon District on Stockton Boulevard, north of the 65th Street Expressway. The sign was installed following a vote by the Sacramento County Board of County Supervisors.

“It is important to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the community,” Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, said in a statement.

The assemblymember and the detective share a last name but are not related.

“I am deeply honored to support the Nguyen family’s efforts to dedicate this sign in memory of Detective Vu Nguyen,” the assemblymember’s statement continued.

Detective Nguyen served with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for seven years before he was shot and killed on Dec. 19, 2007, while chasing a suspect.

The late detective was chasing a suspect through yards of a neighborhood and gunshots were fired at him during the chase. He later died from his wounds at the hospital.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested the following day and convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2010.