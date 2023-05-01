(KTXL) — In late April, two men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of the murder of a man whose body has never been found, and doing so as part of a “plan for revenge,” according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Robert Manor and Victor Gray were convicted by a jury trial in March of first-degree murder in the death of Raymond Wright, with the special circumstance that the murder happened during a kidnapping, and they were also convicted of kidnapping for ransom causing death, the DA said.

Prosecutors said that Wright’s killing stemmed from a crash in 2011, in which he was driving under the influence and left Manor and Manor’s wife seriously injured.

Wright was prosecuted, served time, and completed his probation, but Manor “held a grudge against the victim for years and put his plan for revenge into motion in 2018.”

According to the DA, Wright mysteriously disappeared on January 11, 2018, and two days later, his brother encountered a man inside of Wright’s home in Rocklin.

The man fled, but a soda cup left behind provided investigators with enough DNA to check in a law enforcement database, which later led the authorities to Gray.

Later that same January, Gray was under the influence and led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase.

Inside the van, officials found a blood-soaked raincoat, Wright’s wallet and other belongings, and much of the property was charred. The blood matched Wright’s DNA.

Investigators also found a letter from Gray to Manor in which Gray commented about not receiving payment for “delivering dude” and asking Manor to take care of the person “who hand delivered you your revenge,” according to the DA.

Other evidence allowed officials to link Manor to the killing and the hiring of Gray to kidnap Wright, the DA said.

Wright’s body has never been found.