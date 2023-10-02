(FOX40.COM) — Just over a year after the ceremonial groundbreaking in August 2022, Mesa Verde High School will be unveiling its new football stadium and track on Oct. 13.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the stadium and those interested in attending are advised to RSVP.

The project known as the Mesa Verde Signature Project consists of a football field, renovated softball field, scoreboards, track and field, concession stand, bathrooms, bleachers, press box, sound system and stadium lighting.

Not only will the signature project have a ribbon cutting ceremony but the new football field will be christened with the junior varsity (5 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.) homecoming football games against Rio Linda High School.

Tickets for the first-ever homecoming game in the new stadium can be purchased on the Mesa Verde Athletics webpage.

Funding for the project was provided by a portion of the proceeds from the San Juan Unified School District’s Measure N bond that was created to build signature projects at each of the district’s high schools.