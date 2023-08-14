(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at an auto dismantling yard in Rancho Cordova Monday afternoon.
According to the agency, firefighters responded to the flames just after 3:30 p.m.
“Several vehicles are on fire,” Metro Fire said in a social media post.
Pictures and video shared by the agency show thick, black smoke rising from a lot where dozens of vehicles are parked, and a fire crew using a hose in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.
In an update posted just before 5 p.m., Metro Fire said, “The fire was caused by a grinder, unintentionally.”
