(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at an auto dismantling yard in Rancho Cordova Monday afternoon.

According to the agency, firefighters responded to the flames just after 3:30 p.m.

“Several vehicles are on fire,” Metro Fire said in a social media post.

Pictures and video shared by the agency show thick, black smoke rising from a lot where dozens of vehicles are parked, and a fire crew using a hose in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

In an update posted just before 5 p.m., Metro Fire said, “The fire was caused by a grinder, unintentionally.”

