(KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is asking for help in finding two people who set fire to a business early Wednesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., two people were caught on camera getting out of a white Ford van and approaching the Ghost Kitchen, which is under construction.

Video shows them breaking the glass front of the business and throwing “flammable/ignitable fluids inside the business multiple times.”

Flames soon spread throughout the interior of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Fire’s Arson Tip Line at 916-859-3775