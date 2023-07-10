(KTXL) — Sacramento County law enforcement is searching for an 11-year-old child reported missing, according to a message Monday from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Laylonie Savala, who is considered at risk due to age, was reported missing and was last seen near the area of Power Inn and Florin roads, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said the child measures 4 feet, 8 inches, weighs around 112 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 916-874-5115.