(FOX40.COM) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will launch a mobile pet clinic this fall to offer services for the pets of unhoused people in Sacramento County.

The county said the mobile clinic will operate at least three days a week and will try to spay and neuter “as many pets as possible.”

The Pet Aid and Wellness Services (PAWS) initiative will also offer vaccinations, medical care, and diagnostic services for ill and injured pets.

The mobile clinic will be overseen by Dr. Cynthia Metcalf.

“This is very personal for me,” Dr. Metcalf said. “I know what it’s like to have a family member who has been unhoused, and I know how important our family dog was to him and how their bond helped him, so this program really resonates with me.”

The county says it is sponsoring the service with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

No official start date for the program has been announced.