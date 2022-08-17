ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a 15-year-old student at Monterey Trail High School was arrested on the suspicion of attempted homicide on another student, according to a news release by the Sacramento County’s Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said school officials requested medical assistance after another 15-year-old student was having trouble breathing.

When medical personnel and the victim’s parent arrived on the scene, the parent took the victim to a local hospital for evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

Student Resource Officers at Monterey Trail High spoke to witnesses and determined that the victim had suffered “multiple blunt force trauma to the upper body by another 15-year-old male student.”

According to the news release, deputies saw video footage of the assault by a student and were able to identify the suspect. After being arrested, the student was taken to Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for booking.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time.