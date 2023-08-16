(FOX40.COM) — Commuters in Central Sacramento should expect more lane and ramp closures along Highway 50 this week, especially at nighttime.

According to Caltrans, closures will be implemented on both the westbound and eastbound lanes for several nights.

The highway construction is part of Fix50, a project to improve the freeway portion that runs from the Sacramento River to Watt Avenue.

Here are the nighttime lane and ramp closures for the rest of the week:

Wednesday

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

•Eastbound inside lanes one and two from 59th Street to Stockton Boulevard

•Westbound inside lanes one and two from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard

•Westbound Stockton Boulevard offramp

•Westbound Watt Avenue and Howe Avenue onramps

Between 10 a.m. and 5 a.m.:

•Westbound inside one, two and three lanes from 26th Street to 5th Street

•Westbound outside #3 and five lanes from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue

Thursday

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

•Eastbound one and two lanes from 59th Street to Stockton Boulevard

•Westbound inside one, two and three lanes from Stockton Boulevard to 34th Street

•Westbound inside one and two lanes from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard

•Westbound Stockton Boulevard offramp

•Westbound Watt Avenue and Howe Avenue onramps

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

•Westbound outside three and four lanes from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue

•Westbound inside one, two and three lanes from 26th Sreet to 5th Street

Friday

Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

•Eastbound Inside one lane from 34th Street to Stockton Boulevard

•Westbound inside one, two and three lanes from Stockton Boulevard to 34th Street

•Westbound inside one and two lanes 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard

•Westbound inside one and two lanes from 59th Street to Folsom Boulevard

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

•Westbound inside one, two and three lanes from 26th Street to 5th Street

•Westbound outside three and four lanes from Watt Avenue to Howe Avenue

Caltrans said the Fix50 project is 73% done and is expected to be completed sometime between December 2024 to early 2025.

While construction is in progress, officials urge drivers to drive 55 miles per hour at all times in a work zone. Caltrans said California Highway Patrol deputies will be patrolling the area to issue citations to drivers who exceed the work zone speed limit.