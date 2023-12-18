(FOX40.COM) — More than 3,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers are without power in Carmichael and the surrounding area on Monday morning, according to SMUD.

The outage is reported to have occurred around 6:59 a.m. and has an expected restoration of 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Currently, 3,044 customers are without power and around 240 reports have been sent to the utility provider.

SMUD’s outage page shows that they are aware of the outage and are in the assessment stage of working to restore power.

There are currently 3,145 SMUD customers without power across Sacramento County, according to SMUD’s outage map.