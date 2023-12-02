(FOX40.COM) — Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights was reopened around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday after a solo motorcycle crash forced a portion of the roadway to close in both directions, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Several calls were received by dispatchers at around 2:42 a.m. of a motorcycle crash near Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard.

When officers and first responders arrived on the scene they located the rider who had been ejected from the motorcycle and began providing first aid.

The rider was transported by fire personnel to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators believe that the rider was heading westbound on Greenback towards Auburn Boulevard when they were unable to navigate the corner and hit the center median.

After being thrown from the motorcycle, the rider went through a metal fence and slid into the eastbound lanes of Greenback Boulevard.

Officers believe that speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, but have not determined if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.