(KTXL) — A motorcycle was involved in a fatal crash with two other cars on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An officer who spoke with a member of the FOX40 news team said that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Hazel Avenue and Central Avenue, which is about 10 miles southwest of Folsom Lake.

The driver of one of the involved cars was transported to the hospital with major injuries, officials say.

The other driver involved only had minor injures, according to officers at the scene.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available