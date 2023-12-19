(FOX40.COM) — Those looking to spend some time at one of Sacramento County’s parks in 2024 should prepare to pay more for certain things.

On Dec. 12, the county board of supervisors approved several rate increases for parking, permits, annual passes and camping to ensure that costs are being fully covered with user fees.

Regional Parks Director Liz Bellas said that her staff looked at other park agencies that provide comparable facilities and services to the public to gauge exactly how much the fee increases should be.

The new fees will go into effect on Jan. 11, 2024.

Here are the fee increases for 2024:

– Vehicle Entrance Fee: $7 ($6 in 2023)

– Vehicle Entrance with Trailer: $13 ($12 in 2023)

– Bus (seating 10 or more): $28 ($24 in 2023)

– Annual Vehicle Pass: $70 ($60 in 2023)

– Annual Vehicle Pass with Trailer: $130 ($120 in 2023)

– Senior Citizen Vehicle: $35 ($30 in 2023)

– Senior Citizen Vehicle with Trailer: $65 ($60 in 2023)

– Overnight Camping (River Bend Park, Gibson Ranch, and Hogback Island): $5/person ($4/person in 2023)

– RC Camping (Sherman Island): $35 ($30 in 2023)

Regional parks said that these fee schedule updates are agreed upon to take place every two to three years. The current fee schedule was established in 2022.