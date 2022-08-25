SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday.

The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

Six individuals, five of which were children, suffered minor to moderate injuries due to the crash. They were taken to a local hospital for further treatment. All other parties involved in the crash denied injury and declined transportation to a local hospital.

How the crash happened is not known. The California Highway Patrol is currently on the scene.