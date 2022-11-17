RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured Thursday in Rancho Cordova during a rollover crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The crash between a big rig and another car happened around 4 p.m. on White Rock Road, near Prairie City Road.

Metro Fire said four people were injured. One of them was severely injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The other three had injuries ranging from minor to moderate, and they were taken by ambulance for treatment.

How the crash happened is under investigation.