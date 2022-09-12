SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 30 vehicles were impounded and five arrests were made in an sideshow crackdown effort in the Sacramento area this weekend.

Aerial footage released Monday by the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations showed sideshows across the area and police catching up to suspected participants afterward.

The impounded vehicles and arrests were made by officers from the CHP and police departments from Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento, the CHP said.

Along with the 30 impounded vehicles and five arrested drivers, more than 50 citations were issued from the police agencies while also recovering one firearm, according to the CHP.

The CHP said there were extra officers deployed from the involved agencies and were standing by staying ready to respond to a sideshow report.

The CHP said the five arrested drivers were taken into custody on various felony charges.