(FOX40.COM) — The mother of 10-year-old Keith “KJ” Frierson spoke with FOX40.com on Monday about how a normal day of putting away groceries and riding bikes in the neighborhood turned into a horrifically unforgettable moment.

“My baby took some groceries in the house, asked me if can he go outside to ride his bike,” Keith’s mother Brittani Frierson said. “Not even fifteen minutes later my baby was gone.”

Keith was shot on Saturday by a fellow 10-year-old boy who was using his father’s illegally possessed firearm, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s office investigators, the 10-year-old boy who shot Frierson found the gun inside of his father’s truck and pulled it out to show off the gun when he then shot Frierson once and ran into a nearby apartment building.

The boy was arrested by the sheriff’s office and is being held at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility where he is under the suspicion of murder.

The boy’s father was also arrested and is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail where is facing several felony firearm-related charges, child endangerment charge(s) and accessory after the fact.

“This happened for nothing, Brittani Frierson said. “For nothing. Hold your babies. Hold them. We can’t even let our kids go ride bikes.”

Those who remember Keith describe him as being a bright and inquisitive young man with a very big heart.

“He was what we call innocent, out of the way,” Keith’s uncle told FOX40.com. “A kid that just wanted to have fun, be fly, respect his elders, do what he could for his family. He was a respectable boy, man.”

Brittani Frierson thanks the community for their continued support of the family during this devastating time and plans to seek justice for Keith’s death.

“All this love and support you’re all pouring on me and my family,” Frierson said. “I thank every last one of you all if I know you or I don’t.”