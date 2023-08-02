(FOX40.com) — The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District is “closely monitoring” and evaluating the need for more aerial spraying in response to the growing number of mosquito and dead bird samples testing positive for West Nile Virus.

To date, the district said it has encountered 148 West Nile-positive mosquito samples in Yolo County and 151 in Sacramento County.

•Video Above: First signs of West Nile detected in Yolo County

The number of dead birds with the virus between the two counties is nearing 100: 92 in Sacramento County and seven in Yolo County.

In a news release, the district said that it will make a decision on whether continued aerial spraying is necessary in the areas that continue to report high West Nile virus positivity.

“While control efforts have been successful, they may not be sufficient and the District continues to evaluate the need for aerial spraying potentially next week,” the statement read.

District Manager Gary Goodman said, “Woodland and Davis continue to be hot spots that we are keeping an eye on closely.”

He continued, “They are definitely areas of concern due to the increased mosquito populations coming from agricultural areas surrounding the cities as well as high infection rates in those mosquitoes.”

The District continues to remind residents of Sacramento and Yolo counties of the Seven D’s of Mosquito Prevention:

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors.

DRESS appropriately be wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow the label directions!

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition.

DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1-800-429-1022 or visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net