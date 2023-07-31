(KTXL) — Law enforcement have released more information about the moments before a Grant Union High School student was fatally shot before his graduation on May 31.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Billy Scott Jr. was attempting to sell a replica firearm to a 17-year-old boy in a North Highlands neighborhood.

“Billy and his friends knew it was a fake gun,” sheriff’s officials said. “We don’t know if the shooting occurred because of that or it may have just been a robbery to begin with and the fact that it was a fake gun wasn’t even discovered until well afterwards.”

Previous reports say that at around 11:30 p.m., Scott Jr. and two other people were parked in a North Highlands neighborhood when someone walked up and shot into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Scott Jr. was struck and drove to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Marysville Boulevard, near Grant Union High School, where he was able to locate a Twin Rivers School Resource Officer.

An ambulance then brought Scott Jr. to the hospital where he would die of his injuries on June 1.

On June 3, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and is believed to be the main suspect of the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials told FOX40 that there are no records showing that Scott Jr. knew the 17-year-old or had tried to sell a firearm before.