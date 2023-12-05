(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County supervisors approved the appointment of David Villanueva as the new County Executive, according to a statement on Dec. 5.

Villanueva, who has been serving as assistant county executive since May, was approved by a unanimous vote and will begin his term on January 28.

“…David brings a unique combination of business, accounting and technology skills to this role, and he has shown in practice that his decisions are guided by honesty, integrity and a passion for service and transparency,” reads part of a statement from Supervisor Rich Desmond.

Villanueva will fill the seat currently held by Ann Edwards, who is retiring in January.

“…I am committed to fostering a culture of transparency, collaboration, and customer service excellence within our organization,” Villanueva said in the county’s statement.

The county executive directs and coordinates county activities, serves as an advisor to the Board of Supervisors and helps oversee the different offices and agencies of the county administration.

Villanueva has worked in various roles for the county administration since 2008 and was at the California Dept. of General Services before that.