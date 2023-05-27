(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of two judges to the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Newsom selected Supervising Deputy Attorney General Michelle Igra and Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter Willams to fill the two vacancies.

Igra has worked in the California Department of Justice since 2006 and prior to that worked at two California law firms.

She is replacing Judge David De Alba who retired last year.

Before becoming a Yolo Couty Superior Court Judge, Williams worked as a lawyer for the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency and also severed in the California Department of Justice for 14 years.

Williams is replacing Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie who is now an Associate Justice of the Court of Appeal.

The governor’s office said that Williams is a Democrat.

The compensation for both positions is $231,174.