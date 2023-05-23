(KTXL) — A couple of stores will soon come to the Howe ‘Bout Arden shopping center.

The Sacramento County shopping center on Howe Avenue and Arden Way recently held a grand opening for its Nike Clearance Store on Wednesday with more retailers on the way.

ULTA is expected to have its grand opening at the shopping center sometime in June, followed by a soon-to-be announced J. Crew location, Howe ‘Bout Arden spokesperson Rose Morinello told FOX40 News in an email.

J. Crew previously closed its doors at its Arden Fair Mall location in March. There is a J. Crew factory store at the Fountains at Roseville.

The Nike store is the first clearance store the athletic apparel company has opened in Sacramento County. Prior to its opening, the nearest Nike-affiliated retail locations in the region were factory outlet stores in Folsom and Vacaville.

The additions to Howe ‘Bout Arden are part of a 10-year redevelopment plan for the shopping center.

The redevelopment over the years included rebuilding the Century Theatre — replacing the old “domes” movie theater — and adding a new Nordstrom Rack, HomeGoods, Burlington and bringing the first Container Store location to the Sacramento Region, Morinello said.

Punch Line Comedy Club and numerous eateries are also located at Howe ‘Bout Arden.