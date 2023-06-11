(KTXL) — On June 2 and June 5, two planes flew into Sacramento with a total of 36 migrants on board from Texas and now dozens of Sacramento County organizations are working to assist these men and women.

On Wednesday, the county shared how six different county, state, federal and international groups are working to provide what is needed by these three dozen migrants.

According to the county, four of the 36 migrants left the group to meet with local family and friends. The remaining 32 migrants are being housed in a single location where they are receiving care and resources.

Sacramento Area Congregations Together (SacACT) is the organization leading the daily need of these men and women.

SacACT has been providing food, and personal supplies and is connecting the group with community resources as new needs emerge. They are also taking online cash and supply donations.

Sacramento County Department of Health Services has they medical trailer on-site to provide medical care. The county is also providing crisis counselors to those in need.

The county’s Department of Human Assistance is also providing case workers and working with community organizations to seek longer-term shelter and housing opportunities.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Family, Unity Education, Legal Network (FUEL) are providing assistance to the county’s case management work.

“While Sacramento was not expecting these individuals, the immediate and coordinated effort to receive them, shelter them and care for their basic needs, as well as more complex needs such as medical, legal, and mental health needs by local agencies, faith-based organizations and community partners highlights the importance of this collaborative system,” the county wrote.