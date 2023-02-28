(KTXL) — Over the last 48 hours, the Sacramento area saw copious amounts of rain as a winter storm hit Northern California.

The National Weather Service released a 48-hour report stating just how much it had rained in areas around Sacramento and in Northern California.

According to the NWS, Downtown Sacramento saw .66 inches of rain while the Sacramento International Airport saw .58 inches of rain.

The NWS recorded that Davis only saw .38 inches of rain, while Vacaville saw 1.03 inches of rain and Fairfield saw .97 inches of rain.

Stockton recorded .69 inches of rain and Modesto recorded .58 inches of rain, according to the NWS.

Several feet of snow along with strong winds were also seen over the Sierra Nevada in Northern California, which left Interstate 80 and Highway 50 closed for several hours.

More rain and snow are expected throughout Northern California on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.