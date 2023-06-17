(KTXL) — Officers arrested a Galt man after he allegedly evaded police and crashed into a vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department.

Police said officers observed a wanted suspect with a warrant driving in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Ashboro Lane around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, who police identified as 40-year-old Johnny Gordillo, allegedly led law enforcement in a pursuit, police said.

During the pursuit, Gordillo allegedly struck a bystander’s vehicle, causing damage to his and the other person’s vehicle, police said.

Police said the damage on Gordillo’s vehicle from the collision cause him to become immobile and he was taken into custody in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.

After officers searched Gordillo’s vehicle, police said nearly a half pound of methamphetamine and evidence related to drug sales were allegedly found.

Gordillo was transported and booked to Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing multiple charges including evading of a peace officer, evading a peace officer on the wrong side of the roadway, possession of a controlled substance for sale, hit-and-run, and having an active felony warrant.

Gordillo is currently ineligible for bail, police said.